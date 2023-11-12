Gorakhpur, November 12: On the occasion of Deepawali also known as Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the festival among the 'Vantangiya' people (forest dwellers) on Sunday in Tinkonia village No. 3 in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 52 development projects worth Rs 153 crore for different gram panchayats of Gorakhpur district on the occasion.

Sharing the joy of Diwali with members of the Vantangiya community in Tikonia No. 3 village in Kusamhi forest, the Chief Minister also remembered the struggle for the rights of Vantangiyas, pointing out that any struggle done in a positive spirit never goes in vain. Diwali 2023: India Safe as Long as Its Brave Soldiers Stand Guard at Borders, Says PM Narendra Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepavali With Forest Dwellers

दीपावली के अवसर पर आज गोरखपुर में वनटांगिया गांव वासियों को ₹153 करोड़ लागत की 52 विकास परियोजनाओं की सौगातें दी गईं। 'रामराज्य' की परिकल्पना को साकार करने के लिए डबल इंजन की सरकार पूरी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ कार्य कर रही है। आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/fexEm9XDLx — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 12, 2023

"The struggle for the Vantangiya community was fought in this spirit and today its positive outcome is visible. Diwali and Ramrajya are all about providing all the government facilities and civil rights to the underprivileged," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also said that he was very happy to see the pucca houses of the poor as well as drinking water facilities, electricity, good schools and Anganwadi centers in Vantangiya village. "Everyone must have seen the grand Deepotsav of Ayodhya yesterday. Just as Ayodhya is getting decorated, similarly villages of Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Vantangiya are also getting decorated," he added. Diwali 2023: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Wishes to People on Deepavali, Urges Everyone To Use Eco-Friendly Green Firecrackers.

CM Yogi further said that there should be a passion to work and our effort should be directed towards social upliftment. "Efforts made to embrace every poor, deprived and destitute and take them along bear fruit. The positive changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh and the country in the last few years are the results of sincere efforts, adding that six years ago no one would have thought that a temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya, but today, along with the construction of Ram temple, the date of Ramlala's enthronement has also been fixed," he said, adding, "It is going to give a sense of pride not only to the whole of India, but also to all the followers of Sanatan Dharma in the world."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the moment of Ramlala's enthronement will be an opportunity for the whole of India to tell the world that "we have the power to claim our rights through both peace and revolution. The movement for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is an example of this." The UP CM said that the central and state governments are working in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

After the stage programme in Jungle Tikonia number three, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the exhibition organized by various departments (Horticulture, Forest, Education, ODOP, Khadi Village Industries, Agriculture etc. Sugam Shekhawat, who took Vantangiya women to the fashion show, had also set up a stall of clothes.

