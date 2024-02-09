Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in a private company in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Friday.

According to the Fire Service Department, fire engines are present at the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

