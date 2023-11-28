Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been experiencing cold weather conditions in recent days, with fog blanketing the city and slowing down traffic.

The fog has been particularly dense in the early morning hours, making it difficult for drivers to see. This has led to a decrease in the speed of vehicles, particularly in busy areas like Hazratganj.

Due to the haze that prevailed at the beginning of winter, even tall buildings were not visible and people were seen driving on the roads with their lights on.

"Till November people used to come with shirt, but the cold has increased and people are keeping warm clothes with them. People are using lights in the morning due to low visibility," said a resident of Lucknow

"I was driving to work this morning and I could barely see the road ahead of me," said one resident.

The fog is also making it difficult for pedestrians to get around. Some people are choosing to use public transportation instead of walking, and others are simply staying home.

"I usually walk to come for coaching, but I took the metro today because I didn't want to walk in the fog," said a student Abhishek Singh.

Meanwhile the CPCB measured AQI at Kendriya Vidyalya in Lucknow in the poor category at 242 at 9 am in the morning, while the AQI was recorded at 284 in Gomti Nagar.

A similar situation was reported form Rae Bareilly in the morning with the temperature dropping in the higher reaches of the city. A dense fog enveloped the city in the morning forcing vehicles to drive with fog lights on. The sudden drop in temperature has caused some inconvenience to the residents. (ANI)

