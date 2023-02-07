Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the leaves of doctors in the state in view of UP Global Investors Summit in 2023, happening in the state.

Leaves of doctors working under the Chief Medical Officer have been cancelled till February 16, an official statement said, adding that that "leaves will be available only after permission from the officers under special circumstances."

A team of 200 doctors will be pressed into service to take care of the participants' health in the event. "A team of doctors and staff was called from several districts to take care of the guests," the statement added.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit-2023 or UPGIS-23 is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow.

The duties of 90 doctors and 90 paramedical staff have been fixed, while the rest of the medical staff have been kept in reserve. "Two temporary hospitals have also been built built to provide immediate medical aid to guests," offcial said.

The state government is working on a war footing to ensure the smooth execution of the conference and safety of dignitaries. In a high-level meeting held in December 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the top-level police officers to chalk out necessary strategies regarding security. He has made it very clear that any laxity in the security of the conference and the dignitaries present would not be tolerated.

According to an official press release issued earlier, a three-level security committee will be constituted in relation to the G-20 conference, as per the Chief Minister's instructions. The first of the three committees will be the UP Police Security Coordination Committee, the second will be the Airport Security and Protocol Coordination Committee and the third will be the District Level Security Committee.

The nodal officer for these committees will be the IG, of Law and Order. The President, Prime Minister, and foreign leaders' security standards shall be taken into consideration when making these preparations, as per an official press release issued earlier in the month.

The Chief Minister has asked to prepare a complete blueprint regarding security at eight different levels regarding the G-20 conference. In these, a separate detailed plan has been asked for advance security liaison, airport protocol and security coordination, motorcade parking and route mapping, traffic arrangement, staff and security personal verification, food security, media arrangement and medical task force, an release said earlier in the month. (ANI)

