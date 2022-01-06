Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has recorded 3,121 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, read a bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the state government, there are 8,224 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Private School Teacher Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl In Kutch By Promising Good Marks In Exam, Forces Her To Steal Jewellery; Booked.

GautamBuddha Nagar district reported 600 cases, while Ghaziabad reported 382 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 16,88,105 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Also Read | Volvo Car India Reports 27% Jump in Retail Sales in 2021.

As many as 14,17,910 vaccines doses were administered on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)