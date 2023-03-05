Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with the local people celebrated Holi at his residence in Khatima here on Sunday.

CM Dhami's mother was also present at the occasion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Misusing Central Agencies To Break Opposition Parties, Form BJP Govts in States, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The pre-Holi bash in Khatima was celebrated with complete joy where people sang and danced cheerfully.

CM Dhami also took to Twitter to post a picture with his mother expressing his love and wrote, "Matri Devo Bhava Today at Nagra Terai, Khatima, applied Holi Tilak to 'Mataji' and seek her blessings. This affectionate blessing of Mother always gives me new energy to serve all the people of Devbhoomi."

Also Read | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Announces University of Health Sciences to Ensure Provision of Quality Medical Education in State.

This year the colourful and joyous festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8. With Holi around the corner the market is flooded with colours, sprayers and other decoratives, with PM Modi's 'Atmanibhar Bharat' touch.

As customers go shopping this Holi, they are increasingly rejecting Chinese products and preferring local Made in India products.

In the past, Chinese products largely were the only options for consumers, which have drastically changed for the better with several local makers making inroads in this segment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)