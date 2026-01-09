Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid floral tributes to renowned environmentalist, Chipko Movement pioneer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sunderlal Bahuguna on his 99th birth anniversary at his official residence in Dehradun.

Sharing a post on X, CM Dhami said, "His contributions in the field of nature conservation, environmental balance, and sustainable development serve as a powerful source of inspiration for future generations. His thoughts continue to guide us even today in fulfilling our responsibilities towards nature."

Also Read | SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2009492868604592157

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the parents of the late Ankita Bhandari and assured them of the state government's full support and commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

Also Read | Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2026: Over 150 Writers, Poets and Thinkers From 25 Countries to Gather in Assam.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dhami met Ankita Bhandari's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun. During the meeting, the bereaved parents shared their views and emotions related to the case with the Chief Minister.

CM Dhami listened to them with complete sensitivity and assured them that the state government stands firmly with the affected family. The release stated that CM Dhami said that ensuring justice in this matter is the state government's highest priority. He also assured the bereaved family of all possible support and positive action on their demands.

Furthermore, the Secretary of the Department of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, issued an order to officially change the name of the Government Nursing College in Pauri to honour the late Ankita Bhandari. The decision follows a recent order from CM Dhami to rename the Shrikot nursing college in honour of the young woman.

On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the name of Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri, has been changed to "Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College Dobh (Shrikot), Pauri", said Dr R Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)