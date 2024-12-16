Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to valiant soldiers and laid a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak in Gandhi Park, Dehradun, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Monday.

According to an official release, addressing the Vijay Diwas celebrations at Gandhi Park, Chief Minister Dhami said Indian soldiers not only protected the nation's integrity and honour during the 1971 war but also defeated the enemy with their exceptional battle skills.

The Chief Minister described the 1971 war with Pakistan as a golden chapter in India's history, a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian.

"In the 1971 war, our army demonstrated to the world that India is not only capable of defending its sovereignty but can also stand for humanity and justice when necessary. In this war, our three armed forces compelled Pakistan to surrender in just 13 days," said CM Dhami.

Referring to the creation of Bangladesh, he added, "The nation of Bangladesh, for whose liberation nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in the 1971 war, is now making offensive remarks against India, seemingly influenced by communal ideologies. The widespread atrocities and violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh are a grave violation of humanitarian principles."

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that approximately 100,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army on 16 December 1971, marking a unique event in global military history.

"In that war, about 3,900 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom, including 255 brave sons of Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand. Additionally, 74 soldiers from our state were honoured with various gallantry awards for their indomitable courage," he noted.

He emphasised the state government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the state's progress, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones in development. He stated that the state secured the top rank in the NITI Aayog's index and has significantly reduced unemployment.

The government is also working towards doubling the state's per capita income. Referring to the upcoming National Games to be held in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the event would establish the state not only as the "Land of Gods" and "Land of Heroes" but also as the "Land of Sports."

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, along with Sunita Dwivedi, unveiled the "iconic 1971 surrender painting" at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The painting depicts the ceremonial surrender of Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Army on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka, following the liberation of Bangladesh.

December 16, 1971, marks the day Pakistan signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka after a 13-day war with India. The surrender of over 93,000 soldiers marked the complete capitulation of the Pakistan Army against Indian forces. This decisive victory established India as a significant regional power. (ANI)

