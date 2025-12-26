Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Gurdwara 'Shri Guru Singh Sabha', Arhat Bazaar, Dehradun. He also visited the Gurdwara in Mallital, the district headquarters of Nainital.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Gurdwaras and partook in the langar. He joined the congregation in offering the sacred Ardas and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

Paying tribute on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas to the Tenth Sikh Guru, Dashmesh Pita Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and his four Sahibzadas, i.e. Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh, and Baba Fateh Singh, the Chief Minister said that the lives of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas are a living example of sacrifice, valour, protection of faith, and patriotism. He said they gladly laid down their lives to safeguard the self-respect of India.

Speaking with ANI in Dehradun, he said, "This should be taught to our upcoming generations... Under the leadership of PM Modi, the valour and sacrifice of Veer Sahibzaade and the family of Guru Gobind Singh have found rightful mention in history... We are conducting programs on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, which will inspire our future generations for patriotism and serving the society..."

The Chief Minister said that the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas stands as one of the finest examples of bravery and courage, not only in Indian history but across the world. Such courage, steadfastness, and devotion to faith are rarely found elsewhere in history. He said that the young martyrs chose death over forced religious conversion, proving that there is no age limit when it comes to protecting one's faith and national self-respect. He added that future generations can never forget this immortal sacrifice.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has, for the first time, given the Sahibzadas their rightful honour. By declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, the Prime Minister has connected the entire nation with the glorious history of the Sikhs. Under his leadership, efforts are underway to preserve the country's proud heritage while moving forward with resolve to build an India envisioned by the brave martyrs.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also appealed to all parents and teachers to share the inspiring story of the Sahibzadas with children so that future generations can take pride in their faith, culture, and traditions.

Earlier today, during his visit to Nainital, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the 31st December New Year celebrations while on a morning walk with SSP Nainital, Manjunath TC.

The Chief Minister directed the SSP to ensure the safety of tourists arriving for the New Year, smooth traffic management, and all other necessary arrangements.

He said that a large number of tourists are visiting Uttarakhand due to the ongoing winter pilgrimage season. (ANI)

