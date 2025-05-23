Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 112 newly selected transport constables and flagged off two promotional vehicles with the aim of increasing public awareness of road safety on the Chardham Yatra route.

The program was organised at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan of the Chief Minister's residence, a release said.

In addition, the Chief Minister, while congratulating the newly selected candidates who received the appointment letters, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this success is not only the result of the hard work, discipline, and determination of the selected youth but also the cooperation, sacrifice, and blessings of their families.

Dhami said that the post of Transport Constable is very important in the Transport Department. Whether it is the smooth operation of passenger services, monitoring of road safety, vehicle registration process, or pollution control, they have an essential role in every system. Therefore, this job of yours is not just a government job but also a social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said he expects the newly appointed transport constables to not only maintain dedication and discipline at your workplace but also work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation with the general public.

Further, Dhami said that the Transport Department is committed to providing smooth and safe services in the state. But we all know that as the number of vehicles in the state has increased, the number of road accidents has also increased alarmingly. Therefore, to prevent accidents in the state, we have implemented the "New Uttarakhand Road Safety Policy 2025" in February 2025.

Under this policy, by determining the responsibilities of all the concerned departments, a target has been set to reduce the death rate in road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030. I am confident that all of you will cooperate with complete loyalty and dedication in achieving this goal.

CM said that it is the government's resolve that the qualified, hardworking, and talented youth of the state should get equal opportunities transparently based on their ability. Recruitment and promotion done transparently instil confidence in the youth. This transparency motivates them to enter the competition better. Our government is continuously working in this direction.

To erase the stigma put on the recruitment processes by the previous governments, we have implemented the country's toughest "anti-cheating law" in the state.

After the implementation of this law, all examinations in the state are being conducted safely and transparently, which has resulted in our success in giving government jobs to more than 23 thousand youth in the last three years.

The Chief Minister said that in the previous governments, "along with nepotism in jobs, corruption was also at its peak". We are working under the policy of "zero tolerance" to root out this termite of corruption in the state.

As a result, in the last three years, we have sent more than 200 people involved in corruption behind bars, and this campaign is continuing. (ANI)

