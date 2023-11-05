Dehradun, November 5: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 8 recommended candidates for the post of reception under the Rajya Sampati Vibhag ( State Property Department ) at the Chief Minister Camp Office, Dehradun. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets UP Counterpart Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow (See Pics)

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated all the newly appointed candidates and wished them a bright future. He said that in the coming time, all the candidates will provide their services in various guest houses of the state. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says Centre Has Given Nod for Jamrani Dam Project

"Only by the simple and gentle behavior of the welcome can we fulfill the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava", he added. The Chief Minister said that all the newly appointed candidates should perform their duties with full dedication and responsibility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)