Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Uttarakhand's traditional folk festival Igas Bagwal, prominent film and comedy artists from across the country met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun late last evening.

The Igas Bagwal festival is widely celebrated in Uttarakhand, following 11 days after Diwali.

The Igas festival, also known as Budhi Diwali, honours the Goddess Nanda Devi and celebrates harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

As part of the special cultural programmes being organised to mark 25 years of Uttarakhand's statehood, a series of art festivals is being held, bringing together popular comedians and film artists from all over India.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed and felicitated the artists.

He stated that the state government is continually working to add new dimensions to Uttarakhand's rich cultural identity, preserve local traditions, and showcase the state's innovation and tourism potential at the national level.

The participation of renowned artists in cultural events, he added, inspires the younger generation and helps Uttarakhand's art and culture gain global recognition.

The Chief Minister further said that the folk festival Igas symbolises Uttarakhand's faith, tradition, and community celebration. Through such festivals, our cultural roots grow even stronger. He also appreciated the contribution of comedy artists in spreading positivity, harmony, and enthusiasm in society through their art.

Among those present during the meeting were well-known comedy and film personalities, including Krishna Abhishek, Hemant Pandey, and Himani Shivpuri, as well as several other notable artists.

The artists engaged in a cultural dialogue with the Chief Minister, praising the natural beauty and vibrant culture of Uttarakhand. They expressed that the state's rich traditions, scenic landscapes, and spirited people have greatly inspired them.

The Chief Minister presented mementoes to all the artists as a token of appreciation and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. (ANI)

