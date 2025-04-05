Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed all departments to spend up to 80 per cent of the budget by the month of December.

CM Dhami, during the review of the Finance Department in the Secretariat, advised putting efforts to raise new resources for the inclusive development of the state. He also said that the secretary should regularly review the budget receipts and expenditure at his level as per the target.

The Chief Secretary will review it every month and the Chief Minister himself every three months, and a Digital system should be implemented for regular monitoring of budget expenditure, a release said. CM Dhami also advised working towards increasing GST collection in the state.

The Chief Minister said that more effective efforts should be made towards revenue collection. "Special attention should be given to centrally funded schemes. Schemes in which the central share and state share are in the ratio of 90 and 10, respectively and schemes in the ratio of 70 and 30 should be given top priorities," Dhami said.

"The Planning Department and the Finance Department should hold regular meetings with other departments so that the budget is used by the departments in a timely and correct manner. Work should be done on medium- and long-term plans to strengthen the economic system of the state. Work should be done on a well-planned plan for the strong economy of the state for the next 10 years and till the Golden Jubilee year of the state in 2050. Special attention should be given towards innovation and AI," he said.

He said that to realise the vision of a developed India, along with increasing the economy of the state, investment will have to be made in human resource capacity development, education, health and sports. "Along with analysing the social and economic impact of the subsidy given by the government, it should also be ensured that the subsidy is given only to the eligible people," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also said that budget targets should be achieved by regularly reviewing the major sources of revenue, state tax, forest, energy, and water tax. He also said that for better operation of Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Ayushman Yojana, their effects should be analysed, adding to give more attention to infrastructure development.

It was stated in the meeting that in the last three years, the GSDP growth rate of the state has been more than 13 cent continuously. In this financial year, there has been an increase of about 400 crores in mining revenue. More than Rs 11,000 crore have been spent on capital expenditure. In the financial year 2024-25, the expenditure percentage relative to the budget was 90 cent, as per a release. (ANI)

