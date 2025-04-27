Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): The festival of Vaishakh Amavasya is being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in Haridwar, drawing an enormous crowd of devotees. The Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri, are bustling with people who have gathered from all over the country to take a holy dip in the Ganga.

Devotees believe that this sacred bath ensures peace in their lives and brings continued blessings from God. The significance of bathing in the Ganges on Vaishakh Amavasya has attracted thousands of people to Haridwar, where they also participate in charitable acts, pujas, and other rituals.

One of the devotees who came from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Monica, said, "I've come here to bathe in the Ganges during Vaishakh Amavasya. It's a very special time, and I feel a lot of devotion. That's why we've come to the Ganga ghat. Jai Ganga Maya! Vaishakh is a very important occasion for us in our Hindu religion, and it brings great joy."

Devotee Suman said, "I've come here to bathe in the Ganges on Vaishakh Amavasya. A lot of people are excited and bathing here because it brings happiness, peace, and makes our ancestors happy. There are so many people, but the experience is wonderful. Bathing in the Ganges brings joy and peace, and I encourage everyone to come here."

Another devotee from Meerut, Amit, said, "I've come from Meerut. We visit Haridwar every year on Vaishakh Amavasya. It feels great to see so many devotees here, all coming to bathe for the peace of their ancestors. It's so peaceful here, and I'm happy to be part of this. I believe the Ganga bath brings peace and happiness to your family. I'm grateful for this experience."

The devotees who come to Haridwar on Vaishakh Amavasya to take a bath in the Ganga believe that bathing in the Ganga on this occasion has special significance. They believe that bathing in Maa Ganga blesses everyone, fulfils their wishes, and grants salvation. (ANI)

