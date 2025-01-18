Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Deepam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, on Saturday, held a high-level review meeting through video conferencing with all the district in-charges, commanders and related event management agencies, including Garhwal and Kumaon regions, in view of the preparations for the organisation of the 38th National Games regarding flawless security arrangements, force arrangement plan, traffic plan, parking, and equipment required for security arrangements, said a press release.

During the high-level meeting, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, directed everyone to remain alert and vigilant while performing their duties. He said that the 38th National Games, starting from January 28, will be organised at 19 venues in 9 districts of the state. In which about 10 thousand players will participate in 44 events. All the districts have made full preparations for the implementation of the games by planning at the ground level. It is being monitored daily, the release stated.

He directed all the officers and members of the organising committee to make every possible effort to make the National Games flawless and historic. This event is a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities and beauty of Uttarakhand to the country and the world. We are fully prepared to organise it safely and securely, the release said.

Regarding the preparations for the 38th National Games, the DGP instructed that the police would remain with the players like a shadow since the safety of the players is most important. Effective access control should be ensured at their places of stay, the route from there to the venues, practice sessions, and competitive events. Special attention will be given to the safety of women players, the release mentioned.

It was told in the meeting that 10 thousand policemen will be deployed on duty for the safety of the players in the National Games. All district in-charges should coordinate with the concerned event management agencies (Deepali Design, Grant Thorton (SPMU), and Thomas Cook (ACT)) and ensure the safety of the players, accommodation arrangements, traffic plan, and parking arrangements in time and get the necessary equipment installed for security arrangements at all the venues, said the release.

It was said in the high-level meeting that the players will be under CCTV surveillance, and monitoring will be done from the control room. In view of security, control rooms equipped with CCTV have been set up at the event / stay venues, the release stated. (ANI)

