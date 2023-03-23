New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) An old and vacant four-storey building collapsed early on Thursday in the Rohini area here but there was no casualty, officials said.

According to the fire officials, information about the house collapse was received around 1.45 am.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported till now and a search operation was underway, officials said.

