Bareilly (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) BJP MP Varun Gandhi has asked sugar mills to clear dues they owe to farmers or be ready to face protests.

At a public function in Arsiaboj village in Baheri assembly segment, which falls under his parliamentary constituency of Pilibhit, Gandhi said if sugar mills don't start paying dues to farmers immediately, a protest meet by cane-growers will be organised at their gates.

He named two sugar mills in particular.

He also raised questions over the unemployment scenario in the country.

"One crore government posts are lying vacant, the government should fill these posts. We are ready to help," he said.

The farmers also told the MP that stray animals were harming their crops.

Gandhi responded by saying the government and the administration should solve this problem soon.

He also said he was getting many complaints of police torture.

