Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): To mark the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised a bike rally in Hyderabad.

"Today, on the occasion of Mahaveer Hanuman's birthday, a Maha Shobha Yatra is being taken out," said Kailash, the Media Convenor of Vishva Hindu Parishad Media Convenor.

Also Read | NHAI Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 80 Managerial Posts on nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Lakhs of devotees took part in this procession, which will be carried out from Gowliguda to the Tadbund Hanuman Temple.

"Apart from this, a number of rallies will be taken out from Champapet Hanuman mandir, Secunderabad, Vidya Nagar, Ram Nagar and Gachibowli. By the time the rally would reach Tadbund Hanuman temple, nearly 2 lakh bikes will be there to mark the occasion," he added.

Also Read | Congress President Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting of Senior Leaders; Prashant Kishor, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Join In.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)