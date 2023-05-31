New Delhi, May 31: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's decision on a lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute and said it will speed up the court proceedings.

The VHP's reaction came after the Allahabad High Court rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque compound. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Muslim Side’s Plea Challenging Right To Worship by Hindu Women.

Justice J J Munir dismissed the mosque management committee's revision petition. "The technical objections have been negated. The suit would now proceed on merits and we do see success at the end of the tunnel," VHP national working president Alok Kumar said, welcoming the court's decision. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court To Hear Petition Filed by Waqf Board, Mosque Management Committee on May 26.

"We hope that now the suit will expeditiously proceed towards a final judgement," he added.

