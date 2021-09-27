Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the Tanot Mata temple and the Longewala war museum in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district during his five-day visit to the state, said the Vice President's Secretariat on Sunday.

While visiting Longewala, Naidu observed, "The lore of Longewala battle lives on and continues to inspire generations of military men," read the tweet by the Vice President's Secretariat.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: 2 Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam Dead, One Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bay of Bengal.

The Vice President also visited the Tanot Mata temple near Longewala and took blessings with his wife.

On his arrival in Jaisalmer, the Vice President along with his spouse were welcomed by the Governor of Rajasthan, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla and many other state ministers. (ANI)

Also Read | Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)