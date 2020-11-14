New Delhi, November 14: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Tweet

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू की जन्म-जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी श्रद्धांजलि। आधुनिक भारत के निर्माण में उनके योगदान को सदैव याद किया जायेगा।#JawaharlalNehru — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2020

Nehru was born on this day in 1889. "My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Tweet

Wishing a very happy Children's Day to all the dear children. Children are the future of our nation & must be nurtured with love and care. #ChildrensDay #ChildrensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/yUiveUvIPC — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2020

Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care. "The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning," he said.

