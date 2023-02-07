Bijnor (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three policemen, including a station in-charge, were injured when a police team that had gone to a village to arrest the accused in a case was attacked by locals, police said on Tuesday.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj said that the team from Himpur Deepa police station had gone to Masit village on Monday night to arrest the accused in a case.

"History sheeter Wasim and his brother Tajim gathered a crowd. They climbed on top of a roof and started pelting stones at the police personnel," he said

Police station in-charge Aziz Roriya and constables Fayyaz and Shivam were injured and were admitted to Community Health Centre Siau.

The ASP said that teams have been formed to arrest 17 accused including women named in the FIR lodged under stringent sections.

