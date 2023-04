New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates.

Also Read | Vande Metro to Connect Major Cities From December 2023: Know How Vande Bharat Metros Are Different From Vande Bharat Express Trains and Other Details Here.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Susan's Army.

"Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian mission tweeted.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Denying Me Ticket Will Have a Bearing on 20-25 Seats in State, Says Former CM Jagadish Shettar in Veiled Warning to BJP.

The military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)