New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Bringing over three decades of experience in defence finance and public administration, Vishvajit Sahay, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), assumed charge as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, an alumnus of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Vishvajit Sahay has served in several key positions in the Government of India, including Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Science and Technology; Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry; and Finance Manager (Acquisition Wing), Ministry of Defence.

Within the Defence Accounts Department, he has held pivotal assignments such as Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj; Joint CGDA; and Special CGDA.

Sahay has also represented India at international training forums including Cambridge University, UK, and the George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, Germany.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM, assumed the position of the 40th Chief of Materiel earlier today.

He is a distinguished alumnus of the 70th Course at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as an Electrical Officer in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987.

The Flag Officer holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Chennai, is a postgraduate in Higher Defence Management from Osmania University, MPhil from Madras University and is an alumnus of the National Defence College.

During his distinguished and illustrious service of over 38 years, the Flag Officer has held various key appointments in the Naval Headquarters, HQ ATVP, Naval Dockyards and Command Headquarters. He has served onboard frontline warships, Indian Navy ships Ranjit, Kirpan and Akshay, and has commanded the premier Electrical Training Base, INS Valsura, as stated in the release. (ANI)

