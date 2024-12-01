Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Volleyball Association of Udhampur organized the 36th district volleyball championship in the district which saw an enthusiastic crowd of sports lovers, officials, and locals.

The championship was inaugurated on Saturday by Rayees Mohd Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur Reasi Range.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the police are the reflection of society.

"Police is a reflection of society and wherever there is better coordination between the police and society, the crime remains under control and there is an atmosphere of peace. To build the relationship between the police and society, J-K police keep on trying new initiatives," Udhampur SSP told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier on November 27, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 137 battalion conducted a free medical camp at Government School Roun in District Udhampur under the Civic Action Programme (CAP).

This was the third medical camp under the CAP in the district during which medicines like antacids, Vitamin E tablets, multivitamins, Vitamin B complex tablets, cough syrups, and sanitary pads were distributed free of cost.

Presiding over the camp, Commandant of CRPF 137 battalion Manoj Kumar Sikon said, "Considering the winter season, free medicines and cough syrup are being provided to young children.... This is the third programme we have done under the CAP. We offered test reports, ECG reports and free medicines to the local public in today's medical camp." (ANI)

