Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Walmik Karad was used for winning polls and now being made a scapegoat by some people for political ambitions, his wife alleged on Tuesday.

Karad, a close aide to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in connection with a windmill extortion case allegedly linked to Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Karad's wife Manjiri Karad joined her mother-in-law in a sit-in protest outside Parli police station in Beed district on Tuesday.

She alleged NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane had threatened to kill her husband after the elections.

"Earlier Suresh Dhas (BJP MLA from Beed district) stated that he would turn (us) into mud. Bajrang Sonawane threatened to kill my husband after elections, but my husband said some issues happen in polls," she told reporters.

Manjiri Karad further alleged that some politicians are using her husband as a pawn to target ministers Munde and Pankaja Munde in Beed district.

She alleged a caste angle in reconstituting the CID's Special Investigation Team probing the Deshmukh murder case.

Manjiri Karad also questioned the purpose of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's visit to Massajog village.

