New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): United efforts are needed to meet challenge of providing clean drinking water, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday while inaugurating the seventh India Water Week (IWW) at the Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

The function was organised by the ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in an effort to raise awareness and conserve and use water resources in an integrated manner.

The 7th Water Week is being celebrated from 1-5 November.

With the inauguration, the visit marks the first visit of President Murmu to Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Jal Shakti MoS Prahlad Patel, Visheshwar Tudu; and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is impossible to imagine life without water. In Indian civilization, water is important in life and the journey after life. That is why all water sources are considered sacred. But at the present, if we look at the situation the condition seems worrying. Due to the increasing population, the condition of our rivers and reservoirs is deteriorating, village ponds are drying up and many local rivers have become extinct. Water is being over-exploited in agriculture and industries. The environmental balance on the earth is getting disturbed, weather patterns are changing and unseasonal excessive rainfall has become common. In such a situation, discussing the management of water is a very commendable step.

The President said that the issue of water is relevant not only for India but for the entire world. This issue is linked to national security too as the vast amount of available freshwater is spread between two or more countries. Therefore, this combined water resource is an issue for which international cooperation is necessary.

President Murmu was happy to note that Denmark, Finland, Germany, Israel and the European Union are participating in the 7th India Water Week. She expressed confidence that all will benefit from the exchange of ideas and technologies on this forum.

"Sage Bhagirathi had done the work of bringing the holy Ganges to earth. He did penance to liberate his ancestors and the river Ganga descended on the earth," President Murmu recited.

"At present, the situation seems worrying. Due to the increasing population, the condition of our rivers and reservoirs, the Ganges river and the ponds of the Ganges are drying up. Water is being over-exploited in agriculture and industries. The environmental balance on the earth is deteriorating, the weather pattern is changing, and unseasonal excessive rainfall has become a common thing. Discussing such a situation the conservation of water is very commendable," the President said.

The President said that water is a major resource for agriculture as well. According to an estimate, about 80 per cent of the water resource in our country is used for agricultural purposes. Therefore, proper use and management of water in irrigation is very important for water conservation. The 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana' is a major initiative in this area. This nationwide scheme is being implemented to increase the irrigated area in the country. In line with water conservation goals, the scheme also envisages the adoption of precision irrigation and water-saving technologies to ensure "per drop more crop".

On the same occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that we all know that the world is facing a water crisis. "The need of the hour is that we are all united by facing the challenges, together we are thinking about this topic because this global crisis can be solved by the country's social organization," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to invest 210 US dollars by 2024 and due to the freedom of investment, India has become the country which invested most in water in the world.

On the sidelines of the event Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if there is water, there is life. The state has sufficient water resources. More than 60 rivers have been revived.

CM Yogi said that Ganga got freedom from the pollution of two drains in Kanpur. Earlier the sewer water used to fall directly into the Ganges. Sewers of Sisamau and Jajmau have been diverted. Till yesterday, when the sewage water used to be dirty, today it has become a selfie point after being cleaned under the Namami Gange project. The Himalayan rivers cover a large area of UP.

"Plastic was banned in UP in 2018. Instead of plastic, pottery has been promoted. Thousands of Amrit Sarovar were built in the villages," CM Yogi said further.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu said that providing clean drinking water to the growing population will be a big challenge in the coming years. The issue of water is multifaceted and complex, for which efforts should be made by all stakeholders. We all know that water is limited and only its proper use and recycling can sustain this resource for a long time. Therefore, all of us should try to consume this resource carefully. She urged people to be aware of its misuse and make others aware of water conservation. She expressed confidence that the outcome of brainstorming during this 7th Water Week will pave way for the welfare of this earth and humanity. She appealed to the common people, farmers, industrialists and especially children to make water conservation a part of their ethics. She said that only in this manner, we will be able to gift a better and safer tomorrow to the coming generations. (ANI)

