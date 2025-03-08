Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday paid tributes to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day and lauded their strength, courage and resilience.

The governor conveyed his greetings and good wishes to all women, "who form the core of civil society and guide us through courage, conviction and compassion", said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here.

“India is the land that lays great store by Nari Shakti and worships Nari," it said.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to honour and appreciate women worldwide.

Bose salutes 'Nari Shakti' and lauds the "accomplishments of women who through their strength, courage and resilience have taken on varied roles with ease and achieved great heights as homemakers, defence personnel, managers, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, sportswomen, and so on", the statement said.

“May the radiance of 'Nari Shakti' continue to guide us,” it added.

