Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that the Odisha Government would come up with a new comprehensive agriculture policy to address the state's farming-related needs.

KV Singh Deo said, "We are trying to move forward with the views and opinions of the experts in the field. We will address all the state's agriculture-related needs. We have come to the conclusion that a new agricultural policy is needed in the state, for which I have urged the principal secretary to hold talks with all concerned departments like labour, fishing and animal husbandry, and water resources. We will come up with a holistic agricultural policy."

He addressed the policy roundtable on inclusive agricultural transformation as Chief Guest on Friday, highlighting Odisha's commitment to equitable agricultural growth and inclusive reforms to ensure every farmer thrives.

"Odisha is poised to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms. The ideas and collaborations fostered today will shape a resilient agricultural future where every farmer can thrive," he said in a post on X.

He joined esteemed thought leaders and experts at the Policy Roundtable by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) to deliberate on advancing Inclusive Agricultural Transformation (IAT) in Odisha. "Together, we aim to create a resilient and inclusive future for our agricultural sector," he said.

Earlier on December 19, he chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan to finalize preparations for Krushi Odisha 2025.

"This landmark event aims at revolutionizing Odisha's agricultural landscape. Discussions today, highlighted the importance of integrating farmers into the Agristack database through statewide registration camps. Also reviewed the Agriculture Department's proposed budget, focusing on strategic initiatives to empower Odisha's farmers and agricultural growth," he said. (ANI)

