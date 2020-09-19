New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has said that wearing mask during the ongoing pandemic is the best safeguard against coronavirus.

Naidu, who held a meeting with the Home Secretary, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, DG ICMR and officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about the measures being taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safeguards and precautions that are to be taken by the members, reiterated his concern for the safety of people and MPs during the pandemic.

Naidu highlighted four key measures to members that would help in containing the pandemic. He said that as advised in the meeting, wearing a mask during the ongoing pandemic was the best safeguard from the virus.

"Wearing a mask is important whenever you meet a person outside your house, including outsiders working in your house. This is very important. The second thing is maintaining a safe distance. That is essential till this pandemic goes away," he said.

"The third one is maintaining hygiene - washing your hands, cleaning them with Dettol, or other soaps, from time to time and keeping yourself free from any sort of infection," he added.

Naidu said the fourth safety measure mentioned was to boost immunity. "That is possible by healthy food habits, healthy lifestyle and also some amount of exercise, whether it is walking or Yoga."

He said that eating healthy food was very important. "Remember the grandmother's prescriptions in your respective places and whatever to be done in the normal course, in cooking, in eating and also in living. That has to be remembered," he said.

The Chairman urged MPs to maintain a safe distance and adhere to six-foot distancing limit.

Naidu also asked the members to avoid coming to the table of the House to talk to the officers or to the Chair and instead send a slip.

He said COVID-19 test facility, both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR, is available at the reception office of Parliament House from 8 am to 2.30 pm and in Parliament House Annexe from 10.30 am to 5 pm every day during the monsoon session.

He urged members to avail of this facility. Naidu said significant numbers of oximeters to check oxygen saturation level of members were also available.

He urged members to follow the norms set by ICMR, Health Ministry and the Home Ministry. He also advised members to make optimal utilization of time and facilitate smooth conduct of the proceedings. (ANI)

