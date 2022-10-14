Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Friday met the family of the 12-year-old girl who was found dead in West Bengal's Jangipara last week.

"So far, our probe shows that there are loopholes in the action taken by police. We have called the investigation officer, other police officials and doctors who did the postmortem, today," Kanoongo told ANI.

Tension sparked in Hooghly's Jangipara after the body of a 12-year-old girl, who was missing for four days, was recovered from a lake in Krishnapur village on Saturday.

The girl's family alleged that she was raped and murdered. The family said that the minor had gone for pandal hopping but did not return home.

After the body was found floating on the lake, locals staged a protest. A heavy police force has been deployed after the incident. (ANI)

