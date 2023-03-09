Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, officials said.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting for about 40 minutes, they said.

"It was a courtesy meeting. There is nothing to read into it," an official said.

Banerjee went to the assembly from the Raj Bhavan to attend the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

