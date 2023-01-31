North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas have apprehended a man and recovered eight gold biscuits worth Rs 54 lakhs from his abdomen.

On January 30, 2023, troops of Border Out Post Amudia, 112 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier apprehended a smuggler along with eight gold biscuits when he was bringing it hidden in the cavity of his body, the BSF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nidhi Razdan Resigns As Executive Editor of NDTV After 22 Years.

The weight of the seized gold biscuits is 932 grams and the estimated market value of is Rs 54,78,855. The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Madai Mandal, a resident of District North 24 Parganas, it said.

Officials said that BSF jawans on duty observed a suspicious person going towards village Amudia and stopped him for questioning. While he was being searched with a metal detector, it started beeping when brought near his lower abdomen.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2023 Comprehensive Analysis of India's Growth Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The jawans asked him whether he had hidden some metal in his lower abdomen but he denied it. Immediately he was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors did his X-ray. In the medical report, eight gold biscuits were found in his abdomen, they said.

During interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he is indulged in this type of smuggling for a long time. He further revealed that these biscuits were given to him by Rahim, a resident of District Satkhira, Bangladesh.

After receiving it, he hid these biscuits in his abdomen from the anus. And this gold was to be handed over to Suresh, a resident of Bithari, District North 24 Parganas. For this he was paid a petty amount of Rs. 300. But BSF jawans apprehended him before he could cross the domination line.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized gold were handed over to Custom Office, Tentulia for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of the 112 Battalion stated that BSF is constantly trying to stop smuggling on the Border and got success to a large extent.

People who are indulged in crimes like smuggling are being apprehended continuously. He further revealed that BSF is trying to apprehend Suresh, who was to receive this gold consignment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)