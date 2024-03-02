Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar during his two-day visit to the state.

PM Modi said they discussed ways to further spread their good governance agenda among the people.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on March 3 Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1763835030600827270?s=20

On Saturday, sharing pictures of the meeting in a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Met Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji and Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Ji. We discussed ways to further spread our good governance agenda among the people. I applaud each and every @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta for their courage, passion and spirited fight against TMC misrule."

Also Read | BJP Fields Candidates Without Considering Their Eligibility, Commitment To Work for People, Says AAP Leader Atishi.

His post added: "Together, we all will build a better future for West Bengal. @SuvenduWB@DrSukantaBJP".

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal's Nadia District on Saturday.

He also addressed a rally and held a road show in Krishnanagar.

During the roadshow, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, in the vehicle.

At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)