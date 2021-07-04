New Delhi, July 4: Vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities Atif Rasheed and a member of the team constituted by the National Human Rights Commission will investigate the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Rasheed will visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad. He will be there in the state from July 6 to July 9.

" I will be in West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday and will visit Malda And Murshidabad to investigate post-poll violence," Rasheed said. On his visit to the state on June 29, Rasheed had alleged that he was attacked in Jadavpur when the NHRC team went to the state to investigate the post-poll violence attacked here.

Earlier, on June 21, the NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal. West Bengal Post Poll Violence: Calcutta High Court Takes Note of NHRC Report, Says Many Suffered Sexual Violence and Grievous Injuries.

The inquiry was ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said. As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints about which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received.

A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas after several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2.

