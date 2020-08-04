Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Record 54 more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 1,785, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The state also witnessed its highest single-day spike of 2,752 new cases, following which the tally rose to 80,984, it said.

There are 23,315 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Total 2,066 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Since Monday, 22,321 samples have been tested in the state.

