Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress 'goons' were behind the attack on Alipurduar MP John Barla and Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga at the Dalmor tea garden area of Birpara on Wednesday evening.

"TMC goons attacked the BJP leaders when they were going for a party programme. The state of affairs in West Bengal is such that President's rule should be imposed. However, we would demand that at least Section 144 be imposed," Khan said.

The BJP leader also asserted that the party is sure to come to power in the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. The BJP had made massive inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and won 18 out of 42 seats. (ANI)

