Siliguri, Nov 2 (PTI) A private security guard posted at a government office in northern West Bengal's Siliguri city was arrested for allegedly duping people after taking money from them with the promise of providing jobs, police said on Thursday.

Bishnupada Gupta, who was posted at mini secretariat 'Uttarkanya', was arrested by personnel of the New Jalpaiguri police station, they said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Instead of Answering Questions, TMC MP Walked Out To Divert Attention From Real Issue, Says Panel Chairperson Vinod Sonkar (Watch Video).

A search is on for the main accused in the case, Moinur Rahman, another security guard posted at Uttarkanya, who has gone missing after Gupta's arrest, they added.

Moinul took money from three women promising them jobs at a private nursing home in the city. He asked them to come to the mini secretariat, but after reaching there, they could not get in touch with Moinul, police said.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2024: NTA Begins Registration Process for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.ac, Know How To Apply.

Sensing that something was wrong, they spoke to the officials there, who in turn informed the police after hearing the entire episode.

Police said an investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)