Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday refuted the allegations of the alleged killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader in Uttar Dinajpur.

BJP has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president of Uttar Dinajpur Mithun Ghosh was gunned down by TMC assailants at Itahar.

Refuting the allegations, TMC state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Why will TMC murder him (BJYM VP Mithun Ghosh)? We do not know what happened exactly but the police are investigating the matter. Suvendu Adhikari's allegation is baseless. BJP has inner clashes among themselves. Levelling allegations on TMC for the killing, BJP is trying to avoid their own internal issues."

Ghosh's remarks came against the backdrop of West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's allegation on TMC over the alleged killing of its BJP leader Mithun Ghosh.

"Uttar Dinajpur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) VP Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC's handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master's orders would be taken to task when the tide turns. We won't forget Mithun Ghosh," tweeted Adhikari. (ANI)

