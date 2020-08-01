Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal reported highest single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48 on Saturday, even as the daily rise in cases crossed the 2,500-mark for the first time, as per a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The state detected 2,589 fresh cases, taking the tally to 72,777, it said.

Also Read | Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Several Places in Ayodhya Illuminated Ahead of Stone Laying Ceremony on August 5 (Watch Video).

The toll rose to 1,629 with the new deaths, it added.

There are 20,631 active cases in the state at present.

Also Read | 1,059 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths Reported in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

On a positive note, the discharge rate improved to 69.41 per cent as 2,143 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

So far, 50,517 people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Since Friday, 20,065 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)