Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said policy-makers must ensure that the 'wheel' of developmental progress continues through time.

The Minister, who inaugurated a multi-level carparking facility at the airport here, said Chennai has emerged as a 'ratna' in the global landscape.

Also Read | Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer’s Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"(It is a) landmark day in Chennai...developmental progress is a never-ending chakra, a wheel. In the never-ending wheel of progress, we as policy-makers, we as public representatives must ensure that the continuity of that wheel progresses as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it must continue through time," he said.

The multi-level car parking constructed on a built up area of 2.50 lakh sq ft at Meenambakkam can accommodate 2,150 cars including slots for 4,000 two-wheelers.

Also Read | G20 Summit: NDMC to Organise Flower Festival, Mini Marathon During India’s G20 Presidency.

The six-storied structure flanking the airport Metro station as West and East car parking has mechanised parking slots, electric vehicle charging stations and a host of commercial amenities being added in a phased manner including multiplex, food courts, retail outlets and kids play zone.

Scindia on the occasion unveiled the domestic to domestic transfer facility at the airport.

The facility would benefit transit passengers as they would no longer have to undergo repeated checks and can immediately proceed to the security hold area post screening from arrival itself. Referring to his visit to the city, Scindia said Chennai is known in many ways with one of the longest traditions of history and culture and truly a 'navratna', not only in Tamil Nadu's landscape, not only in India's landscape but truly a 'ratna' in the global landscape.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Lok Sabha MP and senior DMK leader T R Baalu were among those present on the occasion. Later, Scindia interacted with the students of Vels University, Pallavaram in the city and advised them to 'embrace change' and 'always try something new'. In his brief interaction with the students, he said, "my only advice is to you always try something new. Do not be afraid of change, Change is the only constant in world. Embrace change, be a part of that change, make sure that along with that change, you take up challenges, always strive and work outside your comfort zone." "Today you are all at Vels University pursuing various degree some may be marine engineering, some in aviation some in other faculties. It is important for you to understand what is that you are passionate about and therefore in life always try to experiment and always try something new. Because those experiments will always be there in your quiver as arrows", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)