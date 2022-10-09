Panaji (Goa) [India], October 9 (ANI): When the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Antim Yatra" will begin, said Goa Congress president Amit Patkar on Saturday.

"Rattled Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has taken lessons of hate from Shakhas. He must learn history of India to understand the contribution of Congress in the Independence of India and liberation of Goa," Patkar said.

Patkar's remarks came in response to CM Sawant's statement in Karnataka's Udupi.

CM Sawant had said that if Congress would have undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra in 1947, Goa could have been liberated early.

"What can you expect from a person who is born in 1973 and has spent his time in Shakhas taking lessons of hate, communal conflicts and divisive politics?" asked Amit Patkar.

He said that Pramod Sawant is "obsessed" with Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa. He alleged that their foundation was based on the "Fake in India" mission under "Jumla Raj" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose educational qualification of MA in entire Political Science is a mystery, alleged Patkar.

"I advise the Chief Minister to read books like "My Experiments with Truth" by Mahatma Gandhi, "Discovery of India" by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and other books on the Independence Movement and Liberation of Goa. This will help him enlighten himself with true knowledge of history and will also save him of embarrassment," said Patkar.

The GPCC president further said Rahul Gandhi is walking to "Unite India" and spread the message of communal harmony, peace and unity in the country.

"Lakhs of people are joining him every day in the historic march. This march is going to be a turning point in Indian politics, Patkar said. (ANI)

