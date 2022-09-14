On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Earlier in the day, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had said that eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Goa: 8 Congress MLAs to Join BJP, Says State Party Chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Check Tweet:

Goa | 8 Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes join BJP in presence of CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/uxp7YaZAUN — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Watch Video:

LIVE : BJP Press Conference https://t.co/I4cHR9v6oz — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 14, 2022

