Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would light earthen lamps at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the Ram temple construction. A decades-long title suit over the site at Ayodhya was settled by Supreme Court last year.

The governor thanked the apex court for its historic decision in November 2019.

"Bhoomi Pujan ceremony tomorrow at Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir. Joy and ecstasy amongst millions all over the globe- a dream come true. Will celebrate at Raj Bhawan with the lighting of 'diyas'. Historic Supreme Court judgment paved the way," he tweeted. PTI PNT RMS RMS 08042045 NNNN

Video games company EA Sports is supplying similar crowd noise, drawn from its own archive of recordings, for broadcasts of Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League.

“Empty stadia are a direct consequence of a public health crisis that has impacted every single one of us and the absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences,” said the fans' letter, released by umbrella group Football Supporters Europe.

The fan groups have also called for supporters to be given a voice in consultations about when and how it's safe to allow fans to return to stadiums amid the pandemic.

They also call for involvement in reforms to make soccer more economically sustainable in a system they brand “flawed, unfair, and unsustainable.” (AP)

