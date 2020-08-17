Bengaluru, August 17: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to recover the costs of damage from the culprits in Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He said that the government will approach the high court for appointment of claim commissioner as per Supreme Court order. Also Read | Bihar Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till September 6.

"Our govt has decided to assess the damage caused to public and private property in violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa tweeted. Yediyurappa said that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial in the cases. Also Read | Flash Floods Likely in Central India During Next 24 Hours, Says Central Water Commission Citing IMD Rain Warning.

"Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act-- UAPA Act," he tweeted.

"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," he added in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, one more accused was arrested in connection with violence, said police. The accused has been identified as Samiuddin. "One Samiuddin was detained in connection with violence in DJ Halli. It was found that he was in touch with accused of RSS activist Rudresh murder case and Al-Hind members for the past few years. He will be taken into custody and probe will be done," said Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police. The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

Among the accused who have been arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

