Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 16 (ANI): With an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting the state on August 19 to participate in a townhall of the party in Raipur.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Honorable Mr. @ArvindKejriwal and Mr. @BhagwantMann will be visiting Raipur (Chhattisgarh) on 19th August and will participate in a town hall. The people of Chhattisgarh are ready for change," AAP National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak posted on his X(formerly Twitter) account. (ANI)

