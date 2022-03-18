Raipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Holi was celebrated with traditional pomp and fervour in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday amid a steady drop in COVID-19 cases that allowed most pandemic curbs to be withdrawn.

People thronged squares and junctions in several parts of the city and played with colour amid dance and song.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared pictures of celebrations at his residence on social media.

Sumit Pansari, a shopkeeper, said crowds thronged markets once again and sales were much higher than the last two years when celebrations were completely muted due to the pandemic.

Doctor Premlal Patel, a Durg resident, said people seemed to be very excited to be part of celebrations this year, though he advised them to adhere to all pandemic-related norms amid revelry.

Reports of celebrations also came from Bilaspur and other areas of the state.

A police official said no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere in the state till afternoon.

