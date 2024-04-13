Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old drug addict was allegedly stabbed to death by his 50-year-old mother in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Saturday when she tried to stop him from stealing valuables from their home, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder following the incident which occurred in the afternoon. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal Announces First List of Seven Candidates for General Polls, Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

According to police, an argument broke out between the victim, Shivkumar Shitlaprasad Dubey, and his mother Bindu Dubey after she caught him stealing valuables.

"Shivkumar started hitting his mother when, in a fit of rage, she fatally stabbed him in his chest with a kitchen knife," as per the First Information Report.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hits Friend With Heavy Stone Multiple Times, Slits His Throat With Knife for Sending 'Objectionable' Photos to Girlfriend.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)