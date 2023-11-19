Bengaluru, November 19: A woman and her nine-month-old child died of electrocution after they came in contact with a high-voltage electric wire in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru on Sunday morning, said an official. The deceased were identified as Kadugodi (23) and her daughter, Suviksa Lee (9 months).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield," This day on November 19, at 6:00 in the morning near Hope Farm under Kadugodi police station limits, an electric wire related to BESCOM department fell down and came in contact with the deceased mother and daughter after which they died on the spot."

The official further informed that a case has been registered in this regard at the Whitefield police station. "We have started investigating the case, all the concerned BESCOM officials and staff are being interrogated," said the DCP.

BESCOM stands for Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited. It is responsible for distributing electricity in eight districts of Karnataka. Further details on the incident are awaited.

