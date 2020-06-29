Akola, Jun 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman drowned in a rivulet in spate due to rains in Akot tehsil of Maharashtra's Akola district on Monday, an official said.

The incident happened in Vadali Deshmukh village when Sangita Wadokar was engaged in farm-related work and entered the rivulet, he said.

"An accidental death case was registered," Inspector Dnyanoba Phad of Akot Rural police station said.

